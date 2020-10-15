Argentina authorises resumption of regular aviation with restrictive list of authorised passengers

Argentina's Presidency, via its official Twitter account, scheduled (15-Oct-2020) the resumption of interstate passenger air travel, effective 16-Oct-2020. Passengers will be required to present a transit permit. Argentina's Minister of Transport Mario Meoni, via the Ministry's official Twitter account, stated the final authorisation for services to resume is the responsibility of the provincial governments. Mr Meoni listed essential workers and passengers with medical needs, as those who are allowed to claim a transit permit.