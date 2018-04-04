Argentina announces incentives to attract international connectivity

Argentina's Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich announced (04-Apr-2018) plans to reduce international ground handling fees by 3%, and air navigation fees by 2%, effective Jun-2018. Mr Dietrich state: "We know this is a global industry and understand the demand. We want to be increasingly seen and for them to bet on Argentina, for them to invest and bring more aircraft". Mr Dietrich added the country will continue to generate incentives and become increasingly more competitive. [more - original PR - Spanish]