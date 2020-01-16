Become a CAPA Member
16-Jan-2020 8:56 AM

ARC: USD97.4bn in tickets sold in 2019

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (15-Jan-2020) the consolidated value of tickets sold in 2019 was USD97.4 billion (+2.8% year-on-year), including USD6.1 billion during Dec-2019 that resulted from a 10% increase in ticket sales. The average US round trip ticket price was USD494 in 2019, an increase of USD4.00. Other highlights for FY2019 include:

  • Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies: 302.3 million, +2.3;
    • US domestic: +2%;
    • International: +3%;
  • Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD84.6 million, +8%;
  • EMD transaction volume: 1.4 million, +8.5%. [more - original PR]

