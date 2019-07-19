19-Jul-2019 9:52 AM
ARC: USD value of airline tickets sold by US travel agencies increases 3.3% in 1H2019
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (18-Jul-2019) the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by US based travel agencies in 1H2019 was USD52.4 billion, up 3.38% year-on-year. The average US round trip ticket price in Jun-2019 was USD512, compared to USD502 in Jun-2018. Other highlights for 1H2019 include:
- Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies: 161.85 million, up 2.4%;
- Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD44 million, up 2%;
- EMD transactions: Down 3%. [more - original PR]