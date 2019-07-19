Become a CAPA Member
19-Jul-2019 9:52 AM

ARC: USD value of airline tickets sold by US travel agencies increases 3.3% in 1H2019

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (18-Jul-2019) the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by US based travel agencies in 1H2019 was USD52.4 billion, up 3.38% year-on-year. The average US round trip ticket price in Jun-2019 was USD512, compared to USD502 in Jun-2018. Other highlights for 1H2019 include:

  • Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies: 161.85 million, up 2.4%;
  • Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD44 million, up 2%;
  • EMD transactions: Down 3%. [more - original PR]

