ARC reports fourth consecutive month of ticket sales growth in Oct-2020

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) announced (19-Nov-2020) net sales from ARC accredited travel agencies of more than USD1.4 billion in Oct-2020, down 83% year-on-year but marking the fourth consecutive month of air ticket sales growth. In comparison, ARC recorded net sales of nearly USD1.2 billion in Sep-2020. The average US round-trip ticket price was USD377, down from USD506 in Oct-2019. Highlights for Oct-2020 include:

Passenger trips settled by ARC: 8.1 million, -68% year-on-year; US domestic: 5.7 million, -65%; International: 2.4 million, -73%;

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD3.0 million , -55%;

, -55%; EMD transaction volume: 66,235, -44%.

ARC MD for data science Chuck Thackston stated: "Trips from the US to the Caribbean and Mexico are fuelling the increase in month-over-month international travel, while European and Asian travel originating from the US remains low". [more - original PR]