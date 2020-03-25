ARC records 89.5% drop in sale of tickets for corporate segment within seven days

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (23-Mar-2020) the following consolidated airline ticket volume variances for the seven days ended 22-Mar-2020, representing the sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system:

Tickets issued for all itineraries: Ticket variance: -80.1% year-on-year; Sales variance: -63.2%;

Variances in tickets sold by segment for all itineraries: Corporate: -89.5%; Leisure/other: -73.9%; Online: -77.7%;

Average air ticket price for US domestic round trips: USD336, -7.6%.



These results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges. [more - original PR]