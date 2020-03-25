25-Mar-2020 9:46 AM
ARC records 89.5% drop in sale of tickets for corporate segment within seven days
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (23-Mar-2020) the following consolidated airline ticket volume variances for the seven days ended 22-Mar-2020, representing the sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system:
- Tickets issued for all itineraries:
- Ticket variance: -80.1% year-on-year;
- Sales variance: -63.2%;
- Variances in tickets sold by segment for all itineraries:
- Corporate: -89.5%;
- Leisure/other: -73.9%;
- Online: -77.7%;
- Average air ticket price for US domestic round trips:
- USD336, -7.6%.
These results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.