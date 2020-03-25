Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2020 9:46 AM

ARC records 89.5% drop in sale of tickets for corporate segment within seven days

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (23-Mar-2020) the following consolidated airline ticket volume variances for the seven days ended 22-Mar-2020, representing the sales generated by US travel agencies and processed through the ARC settlement system:

  • Tickets issued for all itineraries:
    • Ticket variance: -80.1% year-on-year;
    • Sales variance: -63.2%;
  • Variances in tickets sold by segment for all itineraries:
    • Corporate: -89.5%;
    • Leisure/other: -73.9%;
    • Online: -77.7%;
  • Average air ticket price for US domestic round trips:
    • USD336, -7.6%.

These results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges. [more - original PR]

