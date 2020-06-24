Become a CAPA Member
24-Jun-2020 9:37 AM

ARC: Net sales fall 102% in May-2020

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (23-Jun-2020) a 102% year-on-year decrease in net sales in May-2020. The consolidated dollar value of tickets transacted by agencies totalled -USD198 million, compared to USD9.2 billion in May-2019. The average US round trip ticket price was USD353, down from USD511 in 2019. Other focal points for May-2020 include:

  • Passenger trips settled by ARC: 3.6 million, -87% year-on-year;
    • US domestic: 2.7 million, -84%;
    • International: 925,564, -91%;
  • Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD1.4 million, -81%;
  • EMD transaction volume: 28,588, -76%. [more - original PR]

