ARC: Net sales down 94% in Jun-2020, up 337% compared to May-2020

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (16-Jul-2020) net sales decreased 94% year-on-year in Jun-2020, but increased 337% compared to May-2020. The consolidated dollar value of tickets transacted by agencies totalled USD469 million. The average US round trip ticket price was USD374, down from USD512 in 2019. Other focal points for Jun-2020 include:

Passenger trips settled by ARC: 5.7 million, -76% year-on-year; US domestic: 4.3 million, -72%; International: 1.4 million, -84%;

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales: USD2.1 million , -69%;

, -69%; EMD transaction volume: 41,747, -76%. [more - original PR]