20-Feb-2019 9:12 AM
ARC: Average US round trip ticket price up USD17 in Jan-2019
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) announced (19-Feb-2019) the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by US based travel agencies was nearly USD8.7 billion in Jan-2019, up 3.2% year-on-year. Other key 2018 highlights:
- The average US round trip ticket price was USD476, up USD17 year-on-year (+3.7%);
- Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies increased to just under 0.4%, bringing the number of trips settled to 27,686,761;
- US domestic trips decreased approximately 1%, while international trips grew nearly 3%;
- Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales decreased approximately 5% to USD6.9 million in Jan-2019, with EMD transactions also decreasing 5%. [more - original PR]