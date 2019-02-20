Become a CAPA Member
ARC: Average US round trip ticket price up USD17 in Jan-2019

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) announced (19-Feb-2019) the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold by US based travel agencies was nearly USD8.7 billion in Jan-2019, up 3.2% year-on-year. Other key 2018 highlights:

  • The average US round trip ticket price was USD476, up USD17 year-on-year (+3.7%);
  • Passenger trips settled by ARC for US travel agencies increased to just under 0.4%, bringing the number of trips settled to 27,686,761;
  • US domestic trips decreased approximately 1%, while international trips grew nearly 3%;
  • Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD) sales decreased approximately 5% to USD6.9 million in Jan-2019, with EMD transactions also decreasing 5%. [more - original PR]

