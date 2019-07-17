Become a CAPA Member
17-Jul-2019 9:31 AM

ARC and Sabre agree to streamline travel agency distribution transitions, including NDC

Airlines Reporting Corp (ARC) and Sabre Corporation signed (16-Jul-2019) a cooperative agreement to ensure travel agencies can easily align with future airline distribution strategies. The collaboration will enable agencies to report and settle transactions regardless of an airline's chosen distribution model, including the IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard. The new agreement modernises a 30 year contract between ARC and Sabre for reporting and settlement services. [more - original PR]

