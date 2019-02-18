Become a CAPA Member
18-Feb-2019 12:23 PM

ARC and Expedia: Average ticket prices rose 5% in 2018

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), in collaboration with Expedia Group, released (13-Feb-2019) its 2019 Travel Pricing Outlook, covering air ticket purchase trends for the world's most popular domestic and international routes. Key findings include:

  • Average ticket prices (ATPs) for some of the world's most popular domestic and international routes rose around 5% year-on-year in 2018. The increase happened against a backdrop of consistently low ATPs that had continued for many years in the US and around the world;
  • Timing matters most when booking. From most parts of the world - regardless of destination - ATPs for economy and premium cabins tend to rise as the departure date gets closer. Booking three weeks ahead of a trip is the 'sweet spot' for fare savings ATP;
  • Global trends show ATPs for most economy and premium cabin travel are lowest for flights departing on a Thursday or Friday, offering discounts of around 10%;
  • Economy and premium cabin ATPs tend to be lower when booked on a weekend, usually on a Sunday (New Zealand is one exception, where Tuesday is usually the least expensive day to book air travel), with savings of around 20%, and some can save as much as 36% by booking on a Sunday. The most expensive tickets tend to be booked on Thursdays and Fridays;
  • Travellers may initially save money by booking 'basic' economy, but adding ancillaries such as advanced seat selection or checked bags can often result in a ticket cost that exceeds a standard economy fare. [more - original PR]

