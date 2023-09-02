2-Sep-2023 11:52 AM
Arajet seeking more slots at congested airports
Arajet SVP customer experience Carlos Mesa, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) the carrier's challenge for the future is to gain more slots at congested airports such as Bogota El Dorado International Airport, Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport and GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport. Mr Mesa said the airline also wants to base more aircraft at Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport.