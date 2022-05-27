Arajet CEO: 'Our game plan is to try to avoid competition as much as possible'

Arajet founder and CEO Victor Pacheco, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (26-May-2022) "We will be very disciplined in how we operate as an airline and we will stick to the ULCC model", adding: "From our point of view, we're focused on our mission and how we're going to go to market, and how we're going to stimulate traffic, we're not focused on trying to understand how the other carriers are handling the post-pandemic challenges". Mr Pacheco also stated: "Our game plan is to try to avoid competition as much as possible, to try and open up new destinations, new routes and try to build the business by offering the market direct service".