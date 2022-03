Arajet announced (14-Mar-2022) a purchase order of 20 737-8200s from Boeing, with an option to purchase a further 15 aircraft. The first aircraft was delivered in Mar-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, the start-up ULCC plans to launch in spring 2022, with firm orders, purchase options and lease agreements in place for 40 aircraft to be delivered "over the next several years". [more - original PR]