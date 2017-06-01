WorldACD: Global airfreight volumes up 8% in Apr-2017, 9% in first four months of 2017

WorldACD reported (31-May-2017) worldwide airfreight volumes increased 7.7% year-on-year in Apr-2017. Direct ton kilometres increased 8.5%, indicating an upward trend in the average distance between origins and final destinations. Worldwide yield increased USD0.05 year-on-year and USD0.02 month-on-month. Outbound volumes from Europe increased 5% in Apr-2017 and 12.1% for Mar/Apr-2017. Europe inbound volumes increased 9.3% for Mar/Apr-2017. Asia Pacific origin volumes increased 14% in Apr-2017 and Africa origin volumes decreased 3%. For the first four months of 2017, global volumes increased 9%, compared to flat growth in the first four months of 2016. [more - original PR]