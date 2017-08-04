South African Airways appoints new CEO

South Africa's National Treasury announced (03-Aug-2017) the appointment of Vuyani Jarana as South African Airways (SAA) CEO. Mr Jarana is currently Vodacom Business chief officer and will commence his duties once officially released by his current employer. Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba said: "Given that Mr Jarana has turned around a loss-making subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, Vodacom Business Africa, into profitable and growth business, we believe he will be key in turning around SAA". [more - original PR]