APPG the Future of Aviation launch enquiry into impacts of coronavirus on UK economy

All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Future of Aviation launched (10-Nov-2020) its initial enquiry to investigate the impact of coronavirus on the aviation, travel and tourism sectors and what the its impacts are on the UK economy. The enquiry will focus on if adequate support has been provided to these sectors, and if not, what the consequences will be on local and regional economies and the UK economy more widely. The enquiry will be concluded on 23-Nov-2020, and will look to report by the end of Nov-2020. [more - original PR]