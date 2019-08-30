Apollo Global Management and Athene to acquire PK AirFinance from GECAS

Apollo Global Management, Athene Holding and GE Capital entered (29-Aug-2019) a definitive agreement for Apollo and Athene to purchase PK AirFinance from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). In connection with this transaction, Apollo will acquire the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene will acquire PK AirFinance's existing portfolio of loans. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, although the USD3.6 billion of PK AirFinance financing receivables that were held for sale in 2Q2019 are being sold at a premium to book value in this transaction. PK AirFinance's team of investment professionals, who primarily focus on originations and syndications as well as underwriting and portfolio management, will transfer to Apollo upon completion of the transaction. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close during 4Q2019. [more - original PR]