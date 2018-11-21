APAM stresses need for third runway at Melbourne Tallamarine as national priority

Australia Pacific Airports Melbourne (APAM) stated (21-Nov-2018) a third runway for Melbourne Tullamarine Airport is "a priority of national significance". APAM admitted to an increase in flight cancellations and delays causing difficulties with recovery. The company reported 117 weekdays with morning peak on time performance of 75% or less in 2016 to 2017, which is projected to increase to almost every weekday by 2023 if not attended to. The company forecast that by 2020 demand from airlines will exceed capacity and "if not addressed this constraint will become a handbrake on the Victorian economy". As reported by CAPA, exhibition of the major development plan of the third runway was delayed from Dec-2018 to an unspecified date in 2019. [more - original PR]