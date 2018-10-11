Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Oct-2018 8:34 AM

AP II launches tender to select strategic partner to jointly manage and invest in Kualanamu Airport

Angkasa Pura II (AP II) launched (10-Oct-2018) a strategic partnership selection process for the joint management of Medan Kualanamu International Airport. The strategic partner must demonstrate an ability to fulfill the following three requirements:

  • Expansion: Ability and experience in achieving increased traffic;
  • Expertise: Knowledge of airport operations, management and business;
  • Equity: Access and ability to provide funding for long term development.

Under the planned public private partnership, AP II plans to expand Kualanamu's airside and landside facilities and infrastructure including terminals, aprons, runways and hangars. [more - original PR - Indonesian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More