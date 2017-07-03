AOPA calls on members to oppose ATC corporatisation

AOPA president and CEO Mark Baker called (29-Jun-2017) on members to contact Congress to oppose ATC corporatisation. He said: "The time is now... We've faced privatisation battles before, but with support from the president and a nearly unified airline assault for control of the nation's air traffic control system, now is the time when we must unite to oppose this far reaching threat". US FAA's current authorisation expires on 30-Sep-2017. The House bill for FAA reauthorisation, which would include creating a new non-profit entity for ATC responsibility, was approved on 27-Jun-2017, by a vote of 32 to 25. [more - original PR]