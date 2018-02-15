AOA welcomes UK Govt acknowledgement of long airport queue times and inadequate resourcing

UK's Airport Operators Association (AOA) welcomed (14-Feb-2018) the publication of a report by the Home Affairs Select Committee on the delivery of Brexit. The report identified the impact of inadequate resources on Border Force's capacity to operate effectively at the UK border, particularly at airports. AOA chairman Ed Anderson added: "The insufficient Border Force staffing the Committee highlights has a negative impact on visitors' first experience of the UK... The Government needs to get Border Force's resources and staffing right today so we can begin to reduce current queues". [more - original PR]