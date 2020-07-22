Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Jul-2020 4:39 PM

AOA CEO: 'airports will need bold action to be taken to stay in fighting shape'

Airports Operators Association CEO Karen Dee, responding to a study on connectivity and UK aviation, stated (20-Jul-2020) the study demonstrates the effects of coronavirus and "that we face a tough road to recovery". Ms Dee said: "Airports will need bold action to be taken to stay in fighting shape… It is essential that the Government now actively works with industry to agree and implement a package of measures that will support our world class aviation sector", including rates relief for all UK airports, employment support for industry jobs and a temporary suspension of the air passenger duty. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More