AOA CEO: 'airports will need bold action to be taken to stay in fighting shape'

Airports Operators Association CEO Karen Dee, responding to a study on connectivity and UK aviation, stated (20-Jul-2020) the study demonstrates the effects of coronavirus and "that we face a tough road to recovery". Ms Dee said: "Airports will need bold action to be taken to stay in fighting shape… It is essential that the Government now actively works with industry to agree and implement a package of measures that will support our world class aviation sector", including rates relief for all UK airports, employment support for industry jobs and a temporary suspension of the air passenger duty.