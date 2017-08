Antonov net profit down 67% in 1H2017; revenue up 38%

Antonov reported (Aug-2017) the following financial highlights in 1H2017, in accordance with Ukrainian Accounting Standards:

Revenue: UAH2222.8 million (EUR76.7 million), +37.7% year-on-year;

Net profit: UAH22.8 million (EUR786,573), -66.6%;

Total assets: UAH7406.6 million (EUR255.7 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: UAH352.5 million (EUR12.2 million);

Total liabilities: UAH3688.2 million (EUR127.3 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at UAH1 = EUR0.034517 for 1H2017 [more - original PR - Ukrainian]