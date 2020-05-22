Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine warns carriers on distributing information on service resumptions

Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) recommended (21-May-2020) carriers refrain from distributing information about the possibility of purchasing tickets and travelling prior to the lifting of quarantine measures. AMCU said such information can mislead customers as it can be interpreted as a guaranteed resumption of scheduled international services to Ukraine. AMCU added carriers announcing plans to resume services did not provide full information about the state of travel restrictions in Ukraine and did not include refunds in the list of actions available to passengers should the service be cancelled. AMCU requested 12 carriers including CSA Czech Airlines, Lufthansa, Ryanair, SWISS, Ukraine International Airlines and Wizz Air consider the recommendations and contact AMCU within 10 days of receiving the information. [more - original PR - Ukrainian]