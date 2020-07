Animawings, via its official Facebook account, announced (18/21-Jul-2020) it commenced operations on 18-Jul-2020, operating Bucharest-Thessaloniki service with an A320 aircraft (YR-AGA). The airline also commenced Cluj Napoca-Zakynthos service on 21-Jul-2020. The carrier is expected to commence services to Tenerife, Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey once travel restrictions are lifted (AGERPRESS, 21-Jul-2020).