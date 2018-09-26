26-Sep-2018 10:53 AM
Angola to restructure ENANA and separate into two entities
Angola's President João Lourenço issued (21-Sep-2018) a decree officially restructuring National Airport and Air Navigation Company (ENANA) and separating the agency into two entities: National Airport Management Society and National Air Navigation Company. The National Airport Management Society will be responsible for managing and operating Angola's airports, while the National Air Navigation Company will be responsible for air traffic and aviation safety. [more - original PR - Portuguese]