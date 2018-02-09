Angkasa Pura II outlines growth and development strategies for 2018

Angkasa Pura II (AP II) outlined (08-Feb-2018) its 'Giant Dream 2020' strategy for growth and development in 2018. Highlights include:
- Three key focuses for 2018 include accelerating revenue growth, achieving one million aircraft movements, and implementing of the 'Airport Digital Journey Experience' across all AP II airports;
- Targeting IDR1.7 trillion (USD1.4 billion) in total revenue;
- Develop strategic alliances for the management of the following airports:
- Focus on business development and passenger services with a digital based approach;
- Completion of hotel at Medan Kuala Namu International Airport and commencing construction of a new hotel at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport;
- Build Integrated 'Warehouse Aeroplex' facilities at 10 AP II managed airports. [more - original PR - Indonesian]