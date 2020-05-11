Angkasa Pura II reduces capital expenditure budget for 2020

Angkasa Pura II set (04-May-2020) capital expenditure for 2020 at IDR1400 billion (USD93.8 million). The budget allocation is in line with the company's strategy, which is focused on maintaining stability and business performance amid the coronavirus pandemic. The budget is allocated to several multi year airport development projects, the maintenance of facilities and the design of Terminal 4 at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. In addition to capital expenditure from internal cash, Angkasa Pura II will pursue airport development through strategic partnerships. At the beginning of 2020, the company's strategy was focused on growth and capital expenditure was budgeted at around IDR7800 billion (USD522.7 million). [more - original PR]