9-Oct-2017 12:14 PM

PT Angkasa Pura II to prioritise capacity increases at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

PT Angkasa Pura II announced (06-Oct-2017) plans to prioritise air capacity increases at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Details include:

  • USD462,900 investment to improve infrastructure supporting existing two runways;
    • Improved runway capacity (IRC) to 86 flights per hour in 1Q2017;
  • Third runway and east cross taxiway works;
    • Acquisition of 167 hectares of land to complete third runway;
    • USD125 million investment;
  • Improvements to aircraft parking apron and taxiway;
  • Completion of third runway to support IRC 114. [more - original PR - Indonesian]

