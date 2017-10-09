PT Angkasa Pura II to prioritise capacity increases at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

PT Angkasa Pura II announced (06-Oct-2017) plans to prioritise air capacity increases at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Details include:
- USD462,900 investment to improve infrastructure supporting existing two runways;
- Improved runway capacity (IRC) to 86 flights per hour in 1Q2017;
- Third runway and east cross taxiway works;
- Acquisition of 167 hectares of land to complete third runway;
- USD125 million investment;
- Improvements to aircraft parking apron and taxiway;
- Completion of third runway to support IRC 114. [more - original PR - Indonesian]