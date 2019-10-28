28-Oct-2019 8:44 AM
Angkasa Pura II looks to Africa for airport investment opportunities
Angkasa Pura II (AP II) announced (27-Oct-2019) plans to target African countries for airport development and management opportunities as part of its 'Go Global' initiative to increase investments abroad. As previously reported by CAPA, AP II took part in the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue forum in Aug-2019 where it identified seven potential investment opportunities to expand airport capacity in South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco and Algeria. Additionally, AP II also identified nine potential airport construction projects in Egypt, Ethiopia, Angola, Tanzania, Sudan, South Africa, Rwanda, Burkina Faso and Zambia. [more - original PR - Indonesian]