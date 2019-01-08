8-Jan-2019 8:21 AM
Angkasa Pura I outlines corporate vision and targets for 2019
Angkasa Pura I (AP I) launched (02 Jan-2019) a new corporate vision for 2019, focusing on "going global and network minded" approaches. AP I will also emphasise Indonesian culture in its customer service approach and will target the opening of New Yogyakarta Airport in Kulon Progo and Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor Airport in 2019. AP I also expects to handle more than 101 million passengers in 2019 and increase revenue by 18%. [more - original PR - Indonesian]