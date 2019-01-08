Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Jan-2019 8:21 AM

Angkasa Pura I outlines corporate vision and targets for 2019

Angkasa Pura I (AP I) launched (02 Jan-2019) a new corporate vision for 2019, focusing on "going global and network minded" approaches. AP I will also emphasise Indonesian culture in its customer service approach and will target the opening of New Yogyakarta Airport in Kulon Progo and Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor Airport in 2019. AP I also expects to handle more than 101 million passengers in 2019 and increase revenue by 18%. [more - original PR - Indonesian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More