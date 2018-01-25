Angelica Aircraft Assets launches with USD100m initial transaction

Angelica Aircraft Assets (Angelica), a new aircraft leasing company, announced (24-Jan-2018) its formal launch and the completion of an initial equity investment from their shareholder for a initial transaction, involving two A321ceo aircraft with an asset value of USD100 million, delivered in Dec-2017. The company is headquartered in Dublin. Angelica shareholders will continue to commit USD500 million in the next five years and its portfolio asset value is forecast to achieve USD2.5 billion to USD3 billion following their business plan within the next five years. Angelica will focus on new narrowbody aircraft, especially the new generation aircraft. Angelica's business services include providing sale-leaseback financing, direct financing of commercial loans, portfolio acquisitions and asset management services. The company has partnered with BNP Paribas, PWC, Santos Dumont, Capita and leading aviation law firms. [more - original PR]