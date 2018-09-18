Become a CAPA Member
18-Sep-2018 9:19 AM

ANA's first A380 completes inaugural flight

Airbus announced (17-Sep-2018) All Nippon Airways' (ANA) first A380 aircraft operated an inaugural service at the Toulouse final assembly line on 17-Sep-2018, with the aircraft scheduled for delivery in early 2019. The aircraft is now being prepared for cabin installation and painting in the airline's special A380 livery. ANA placed a firm order for three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the superjumbo in Japan. [more - original PR]

