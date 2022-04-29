Become a CAPA Member
29-Apr-2022 2:42 PM

AnadoluJet outlines strategy for 2022

Turkish Airlines announced (28-Apr-2022) the following strategy and targets for AnadoluJet in 2022:

  • Upgauging and driving down unit costs further with 18 new generation aircraft additions;
  • Increasing penetration to high growth leisure markets through nonstop international flights;
  • Capturing underserved ethnic travel segment from Europe to Turkey;
  • Targeting price sensitive costumers;
  • Extracting ancillary revenue potential by merchandising and bundling;
  • High utilisation through increased P2P exposure;
  • Operation of 182 routes with 66 aircraft (including 32 new routes). [more - original PR]

