29-Apr-2022 2:42 PM
AnadoluJet outlines strategy for 2022
Turkish Airlines announced (28-Apr-2022) the following strategy and targets for AnadoluJet in 2022:
- Upgauging and driving down unit costs further with 18 new generation aircraft additions;
- Increasing penetration to high growth leisure markets through nonstop international flights;
- Capturing underserved ethnic travel segment from Europe to Turkey;
- Targeting price sensitive costumers;
- Extracting ancillary revenue potential by merchandising and bundling;
- High utilisation through increased P2P exposure;
- Operation of 182 routes with 66 aircraft (including 32 new routes). [more - original PR]