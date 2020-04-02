Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2020 9:58 AM

AnadoluJet limits domestic network to seven services in Apr-2020

AnadoluJet announced (01-Apr-2020) plans to operate only the following domestic services from 01-Apr-2020 to 01-May-2020:

The carrier will charge TRY325 (EUR44.3) for one way trips and TRY549 (EUR74.8) for connecting services. Passengers can purchase tickets through the carrier's website or mobile application after obtaining permission from the Travel Permission Boards. [more - original PR]

