8-Nov-2018 8:45 AM
ANAC: SKY Airline's arrival in Brazil is a 'milestone' as the first LCC operation in the country
Brazil ANAC announced (07-Nov-2018) SKY Airline's maiden Santiago-Rio de Janeiro service marks "the first flight of an LCC in the Brazilian market". ANAC added the operation is a milestone in the Brazilian air transport as it offers a differentiated model, "offering unbundled services". The carrier operates the service five times weekly with A320 aircraft. [more - original PR - Portuguese]