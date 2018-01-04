ANAC releases financial report for Gol, LATAM, Azul and Avianca in 3Q2017

Brazil ANAC announed (03-Jan-2018) Brazilian carriers Gol, LATAM, Azul and Avianca reported a net income of BRL788 million (USD243.60 million) in 3Q2017 and a net margin of 8.1%. The carriers' combined results totalled a loss of BRL82.3 million (USD25.44 million) in 1Q2017, with a net margin of -0.3%. The carriers reported a 6.1% increase in net revenue year to date in 2017, while the cost of services rendered decreased by 0.4%, increasing gross profit by 54.6% year-on-year. [more - original PR]