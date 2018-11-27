ANA unveils inflight services for planned A380 Honolulu service

All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveiled (26-Nov-2018) inflight services for planned A380 Tokyo Narita-Honolulu service, scheduled to commence from 24-May-2019. ANA, deploying the first A380 registered in Japan, is scheduled complete livery application to the aircraft in mid Dec-2018. The route will operate three times weekly initially, increasing to 10 times weekly when the second aircraft commences operation, currently scheduled for 01-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]