ANA Holdings announced (29-Oct-2021) plans to reduce All Nippon Airways staff by 9000 (20%), from 38,000 at the end of FY2020 to 29,000 by the end of FY2025. The number of employees for the group will reduce from 46,580 at the end of FY2020 to 41,500 by the end of FY2022. [more - original PR]