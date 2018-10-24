ANA Holdings selling entirety of its Vanilla Air shares to Peach

ANA Holdings stated (23-Oct-2018) it will sell its entire shareholding in Vanilla Air to Peach "within the FY2018 target period", with the LCCs expected to complete their integration in FY2019. The new integrated LCC company will promote the Japan domestic market and capture the strong demand for visitors to Japan. In FY2020, the LCC will enter the medium haul LCC market and beyond FY2020, have more than 50 aircraft operating on more than 50 routes, an increase from the current 35 aircraft and 39 routes. [more - original PR]