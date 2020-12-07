ANA Holdings prices proposed USD2.9bn share issuance

ANA Holdings announced (07-Dec-2020) the issue price, selling price and certain other matters relating to the issuance of its new shares and the secondary offering of shares. Of the maximum net approximate total amount of JPY305.3 billion (USD2.9 billion) from the Japanese Public Offering, the International Offering and the Third Party Allotment, JPY200 billion (USD1.9 billion) is expected to be used through 31-Mar-2023 for capital expenditure for medium to long term growth, including the acquisition of Boeing 787s. [more - original PR]