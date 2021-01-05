5-Jan-2021 12:58 PM
ANA Holdings outlines safety, cash, costs and workforce priorities for 2020/2021
ANA Holdings president and CEO Shinya Katanosaka outlined (04-Jan-2021) the following five priority areas for "surviving this critical year":
- Safety: Safety is the number one priority for the group;
- Operating cash flow: Although it is still negative, aim to increase it in a single month as soon as possible;
- Speed: Speed is important as other competing airlines are trying to survive as well, launching new services and marketing initiatives;
- Cost reduction: Will reduce costs by approximately JPY150 billion (USD1.5 billion) in FY2020 and JPY250 billion (USD2.4 billion) in FY2021, including equipment costs, maintenance costs, labour costs, rents and procurement reforms. 2021 is a year in which we will take a definite step to ensure profits amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and uncertain income;
- People: The idea of making a declaration to protect employment and sticking to it as long as the funds last remains unchanged. [more - original PR - Japanese]