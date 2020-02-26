Become a CAPA Member
26-Feb-2020 7:54 AM

ANA Holdings orders 20 Boeing 787s

ANA Holdings (ANA) announced (25-Feb-2020) plans to acquire up to 20 Boeing 787s, including firm orders for 11 787-10s and nine 787-9s, of which four will be firm orders and options for five, valued at more than USD5 billion at list prices. Three 787-9s will be acquired from Atlantis Aviation Corporation. The agreements will be ANA's sixth order for the 787s and bring their overall 787 order book to more than 100. The 787-10s, which will operate on domestic services, will enter service between FY2022 and FY2024, with the 787-9s, scheduled for international services beginning in FY2024 and concluding in FY2025. [more - original PR - ANA Holdings] [more - original PR - Boeing]

