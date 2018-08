ANA Holdings operating profit declines 21% in Q1FY2018

ANA Holdings reported (31-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Operating revenue: JPY484.8 billion (USD4443 million), +7.3% year-on-year; Air transportation: JPY426.4 billion (USD3908 million), +7.5%; Domestic passengers: JPY156.8 billion (USD1437 million), +1.5%; International passengers: JPY156.2 billion (USD1432 million), +12.0%; Cargo: JPY39 billion (USD357.4 million), +14.7%; LCC: JPY21.1 billion (USD193.4 million), +9.2%;

Operating costs: JPY464.8 billion (USD4260 million), +9.0%; Fuel: JPY85.6 billion (USD784.5 million), +17.7%;

Operating profit: JPY20.0 billion (USD183.3 million), -21.1%; Air transportation: JPY18.3 billion (USD167.7 million), -20.8%;

Net profit: JPY16.1 billion (USD147.6 million), -68.5%;

Passengers: Domestic: 10.7 million, +3.0%; International: 2.5 million, +11.7%; LCC: 2.0 million, +8.7%;

Passenger load factor: Domestic: 66.4%, +1.9ppt; International: 75.3%, +1.7ppt; LCC: 86.4%, +1.0ppt;

Total assets: JPY2594 billion (USD23,776 million);

Cash and deposits: JPY110.0 billion (USD1008 million);

Total liabilities: JPY1580 billion (USD14,479 million);

FY2018 forecast: Operating revenue: JPY2040 billion; Operating profit: JPY165 billion; Net profit: JPY102 billion. [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009165