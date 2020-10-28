ANA Holdings forecasts 'significant' loss in FY2020

ANA Holdings stated (27-Oct-2020) it is forecasting a 60% year-on-year decline in revenue to JPY740 billion (USD7.1 billion) for the year ending 31-Mar-2021, while noting that although demand is gradually recovering in H2FY2020, it is not expected to return to the level of the previous year. The company is also forecasting "significantly lower" profits, including an operating loss of JPY505 billion (USD4.8 billion) and a net loss of JPY510 billion (USD4.9 billion). [more - original PR]