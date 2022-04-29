ANA Holdings expects to return to profitability in FY2023

ANA Holdings forecast (28-Apr-2022) a return to profit for FY2023, ending 31-Mar-2023, supported by a "sustained focus on reducing our operating expenses along with increased domestic travel, strong cargo sales and favourable conditions for growth of international traffic", according to CFO Kimihiro Nakahori. The airline group reported its second consecutive year of losses in FY2022, but noted further signs of recovery in demand, with quasi-emergency measures in Japan lifted in Mar-2022 and eased entry restrictions in various countries. The company's FY2023 forecast highlights include:

Operating revenue: JPY1660 million (USD12.7 million), +62.7% year-on-year;

Operating profit: JPY50 billion (USD382.6 million), compared to a loss of JPY173 billion (USD1.3 billion) in FY2022;

Net profit: JPY21 billion (USD160.7 million), compared to a loss of JPY143.6 billion (USD1.1 billion) in FY2022. [more - original PR]