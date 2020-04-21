Become a CAPA Member
21-Apr-2020 9:06 AM

ANA Holdings downgrades FY2020 guidance, projects 71% fall in profit

All Nippon Airways parent company ANA Holdings revised (20-Apr-2020) its full year ended 31-Mar-2020 performance forecast, which was previously announced on 29-Oct-2019, citing reduced travel demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Revised forecast are as follows:

  • Operating revenue: JPY1970 billion (USD18.1 billion), -5.7% from previous forecast;
  • Operating profit: JPY60 billion (USD551.9 million), -57%;
  • Net profit: JPY27 billion (USD248.4 million), -71.3%;
  • Net profit per share: JPY80.7 (USD0.74), -71.3%. [more - original PR]

