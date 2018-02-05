ANA Group reports 8th consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

ANA Group reported (02-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +0.2% year-on-year;
- International: 849,513, +7.6%;
- Asia: 601,044, +8.0%;
- North America: 180,064, +8.2%;
- Europe: 68,405, +3.0%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 65.1%
- International: 76.8%;
- Asia: 80.0%;
- Europe: 74.2%;
- North America: 74.1%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 48,397 tons, -6.2%;
- International: 77,400 tons, +2.2%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, ANA Group reported passenger numbers increased 4.0% year-on-year to 49.2 million in 2017, marking the eighth consecutive year of passenger growth. [more - original PR]