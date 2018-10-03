3-Oct-2018 6:11 AM
ANA Group struggling in domestic market in Aug-2018, international up nearly 5%
ANA Group reported (02-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 4.0 million, -2.7% year-on-year;
- International: 939,129, +4.8%;
- Asia and Oceania: 657,092, +4.1%;
- North America: 203,369, +7.8%;
- Europe: 78,668, +2.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 78.4%
- International: 81.6%;
- Europe: 85.2%;
- North America: 82.3%;
- Asia and Oceania: 79.8%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 34,725 tons, -17.2%;
- International: 67,643 tons, -7.4%. [more - original PR]