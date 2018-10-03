Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Oct-2018 6:11 AM

ANA Group struggling in domestic market in Aug-2018, international up nearly 5%

ANA Group reported (02-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 4.0 million, -2.7% year-on-year;
    • International: 939,129, +4.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 78.4%
    • International: 81.6%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More